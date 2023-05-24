Contests
Final state budget details being hammered out

Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
By Susan Raff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are getting close to voting on a state budget.

Final details were hammered out on Wednesday.

The 2-year budget is about $25 billion.

Lawmakers said it includes income tax cuts for middle- and low-income families, increased funding for non-profits, higher education, and public schools.

Connecticut will end the year with a $1.6 billion surplus.

The budget will not go over the constitutional spending cap.

