Final state budget details being hammered out
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are getting close to voting on a state budget.
Final details were hammered out on Wednesday.
The 2-year budget is about $25 billion.
Lawmakers said it includes income tax cuts for middle- and low-income families, increased funding for non-profits, higher education, and public schools.
Connecticut will end the year with a $1.6 billion surplus.
The budget will not go over the constitutional spending cap.
