Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Gov. highlighting youth summer employment opportunities

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Michelle Gordon / DVIDS)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor wants young adults and employers to participate in the Connecticut Youth Employment Program.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a news conference to talk about youth summer employment opportunities on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Stream it live below:

Lamont said that the program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Labor and is implemented by the state’s five Workforce Development Boards. It runs year-round and connects young people ages 14 to 24 with jobs that help them build professional networks, improve career readiness, and earn a paycheck.

The news conference was set to happen at the Ebony Horsewomen Inc. Equestrian and Therapeutic Center in Hartford, a nonprofit organization that provides equine-assisted therapy services and has been hiring young people through this program for the last eight years.

The governor will be joined by Department of Labor commissioner Danté Bartolomeo and participants from the program.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland

Latest News

The responsible firearms marketing act directions actions against the promotion of illegal gun...
Advocates to introduce legislation to stop dangerous gun marketing
VIDEO: Lawmakers to introduce bill aimed at stopping dangerous gun marketing
A.I. used to replicate voices on scam calls
VIDEO: A.I. used to replicate voices on scam calls
AI
Lawmakers warn about A.I. scams, ‘deep fake’ technology