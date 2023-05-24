Gov. highlighting youth summer employment opportunities

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor wants young adults and employers to participate in the Connecticut Youth Employment Program.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a news conference to talk about youth summer employment opportunities on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Stream it live below:

Lamont said that the program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Labor and is implemented by the state’s five Workforce Development Boards. It runs year-round and connects young people ages 14 to 24 with jobs that help them build professional networks, improve career readiness, and earn a paycheck.

The news conference was set to happen at the Ebony Horsewomen Inc. Equestrian and Therapeutic Center in Hartford, a nonprofit organization that provides equine-assisted therapy services and has been hiring young people through this program for the last eight years.

The governor will be joined by Department of Labor commissioner Danté Bartolomeo and participants from the program.

