Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Group home, day program workers strike for better pay

Connecticut caregivers said they were poised for an indefinite strike that started on Wednesday morning.
By Olivia Schueller and Jay Kenney
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut caregivers said they were poised for an indefinite strike that started on Wednesday morning.

Group home and day program caregivers planned a news conference at noon after 1,700 SEIU 1199 New England members formed the picket line in Hartford.

Strike notices were delivered to multiple agencies including Oak Hill, Mosaic, Whole Life, Network, Caring Community, and Alternative Services, Inc.

Union officials said they required $400 million in additional Medicaid funding to lift workers out of poverty with a pathway to $25 an hour minimum wage, access to affordable healthcare, and a pension that allows workers to retire after decades of service.

Union group home workers who went on strike included direct support and direct care staff, dietary workers, maintenance staff, program aides, job coaches, assistant managers, assistant program coordinators, residential day program workers, assistant teachers, behavior paraprofessionals, and some licensed practical nurses.

Many of those workers treat people with both intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Staffing issues put more stress on those caregivers.

“When they’re supposed to get off at 3 p.m., they’re not getting off at 3 because there’s nobody to come in an relieve them,” explained Amanda Bishop, Caring Community, Norwich.

Temporary staff has been going through training in the interim.

The strike kicked off at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Connecticut caregivers are poised to begin an indefinite strike Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
WFSB File
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Hartford apartment

Latest News

Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Fight outside of East Haven school leaves boy hospitalized
Group home workers strike - WFSB
VIDEO: More than 1,700 caregivers go on strike
HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: Honor the fallen
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Social media warnings, Bud Light costs, Netflix password sharing
VIDEO: Stabbing incident investigated outside of East Haven school