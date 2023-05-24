Contests
Hartford Athletic soccer club teams up with Hartford schools to host STEM fair

Soccer and STEM fair in Hartford
By Marc Robbins and Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Athletic Soccer club hosted their second annual “Soccer and STEM” fair on Tuesday.

Sixteen schools in Hartford participated in the fair, working with the Hartford Athletic Soccer club to get kids excited about learning and soccer.

The programs presented at the fair represent future opportunities for young minds. The programs mostly centered around STEM. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The unique combination of presenting STEM education along with professional soccer seems to create an enthusiasm for competition and participation.

“I think it’s very interesting. STEM is always something I’ve really enjoyed and soccer has been a great sport for me,” said 6th grader David Fernance.

