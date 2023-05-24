Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Juvenile assaulted with knife during physical altercation in East Haven

Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A juvenile was assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation at an elementary school in East Haven.

Police were called to Grove Tuttle Elementary School around 6:28 p.m. for a report of an altercation between several people.

Police determined a juvenile was assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation.

The juvenile was treated at the scene and was taken to Yale New Haven hospital for further treatment.

According to police, his condition is not known.

“While details regarding this incident will be forthcoming, we want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation are accounted for and no threat to the public safety exists,” said East Haven police captain Jospeh Murgo.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Refresh the page for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be bright with dry conditions until the...
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
Road closed in Manchester for police investigation
Manchester man suffering mental health crisis taken into police custody after wielding machete

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be bright with dry conditions until the...
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Soccer and STEM fair in Hartford
Hartford Athletic soccer club teams up with Hartford schools to host STEM fair
Charity softball game held in Windsor Locks
VIDEO: Charity softball game held in Windsor Locks
Seniors in Meriden hailed as heroes
Seniors in Meriden honored for saving young woman in domestic dispute