Juvenile assaulted with knife during physical altercation in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A juvenile was assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation at an elementary school in East Haven.

Police were called to Grove Tuttle Elementary School around 6:28 p.m. for a report of an altercation between several people.

Police determined a juvenile was assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation.

The juvenile was treated at the scene and was taken to Yale New Haven hospital for further treatment.

According to police, his condition is not known.

“While details regarding this incident will be forthcoming, we want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation are accounted for and no threat to the public safety exists,” said East Haven police captain Jospeh Murgo.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

