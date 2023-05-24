Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims

A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation and rescue multiple young women in Virginia. (WJLA, MCAC-A, CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) - A Marine Corps reserve officer in Virginia is being hailed as a hero.

He earned a medal for helping rescue multiple young women in a suspected human trafficking operation.

A few dozen U.S. Marines were in Alexandria the weekend of May 5, in town for their annual physical at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

“Pullups, plank and a three-mile run, so everyone wanted to get a good rest that night,” said Col. John Cowart, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Advisor Company A.

Instead of shuteye, one reserve officer’s eyes were wide open to signs of crime.

“(He) saw a young lady who seemed to be acting a bit differently, was dressed a bit differently, and he saw a ‘13′ tattooed on her arm, which really set off his alarm bells,” Cowart said.

He says Marines who deploy around the world are trained to watch for human trafficking.

“Everyone knows that when you see a victim like that, it could be somebody’s sister, it’s somebody’s daughter,” Cowart said.

The reserve officer, who is not being identified, kept watching the young woman when she was picked up and then followed the car to a nearby location.

“Our Marine officer saw her getting in the car and knew we were about to lose contact,” Cowart said.

According to the Marine Corps, the brave officer called for backup, eventually entered the building and found not only the first young woman but more victims and drugs.

That was around 1 in the morning, with the physical scheduled for 6 a.m.

The Marine still took it and passed.

He was presented with a medal for his actions that same weekend.

“When I looked at him and pinned that award on his chest, I said, ‘Look, we don’t know where these young ladies came from, we don’t know their family situation, but right now, maybe there’s a grandmother, great-grandmother in heaven looking down, and she was cheering you on, all the way,’” Cowart said.

Authorities believe the human trafficking operation was a transnational enterprise.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 24. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland

Latest News

FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26,...
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Wildman Street in Danbury was closed on May 24 for a police investigation.
People asked to avoid area of Danbury for investigation
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court