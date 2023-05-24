Contests
People asked to avoid area of Danbury for investigation

Wildman Street in Danbury was closed on May 24 for a police investigation.
Wildman Street in Danbury was closed on May 24 for a police investigation.(Danbury police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a street in Danbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Wildman Street was closed between Austin and Triangle Street.

One suspect was in custody, according to city officials.

Danbury officials said the initial call came in as a shots fired report.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

