People asked to avoid area of Danbury for investigation

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a street in Danbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Wildman Street was closed between Austin and Triangle Street.

One suspect was in custody, according to city officials.

Danbury officials said the initial call came in as a shots fired report.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.