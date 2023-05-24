Sugar Ray to headline Lake Compounce concert series

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Fans of 90s rock will “just wanna fly” to Lake Compounce in Bristol this summer.

Rock band Sugar Ray is slated to headline the theme park’s concert series.

Mark McGrath and company are slated to perform on June 3 on the park’s floating lake stage.

“The beach is going to be bouncing as we debut our floating stage during the unofficial start of summer,” said General Manager Doug Hemphill. “We’re thrilled to debut our full lineup of the summer concert series and are looking forward to welcoming guests for what’s sure to be a rockin’ season!”

The series begins on Saturday, May 27 with a 6 p.m. performance by Red Hot Tribute, a tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

That will be followed by a Sunday performance by country star Jerrod Niemann.

Lake Compounce said it planned concerts on its floating stage every weekend through Labor Day.

Check out the complete line up here.

