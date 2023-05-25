Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

5 people hurt in New Haven crash, Critical and serious injuries reported

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 1 person is in critical condition after a serious 3-car crash in New Haven.

The crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. and Ella T Grasso Blvd.

3 others were reported to have serious injuries, and two had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to the fire department.

1 person suffered minor injuries.

The road is still closed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking showers moving through the state. Thursday will be...
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking showers moving through the state. Thursday will be...
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school
Watertown family wakes up to find their car gone
Watertown family speaks out after their car was stolen, used in crime spree