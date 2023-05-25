5 people hurt in New Haven crash, Critical and serious injuries reported
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 1 person is in critical condition after a serious 3-car crash in New Haven.
The crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. and Ella T Grasso Blvd.
3 others were reported to have serious injuries, and two had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to the fire department.
1 person suffered minor injuries.
The road is still closed at this time.
