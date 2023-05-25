Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

AAA expects to rescue more than 4,600 CT drivers over Memorial Day weekend

Hitting the road for the holiday weekend.
Hitting the road for the holiday weekend.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - AAA predicted that Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest on record in terms of travel.

The auto club told Channel 3 that more than 337,000 Connecticut residents planned to drive to their holiday destination.

It also said its emergency roadside crews expects to respond to more than 4,600 AAA members across Connecticut who may be left stranded by dead batteries, tire troubles, lockouts and empty gas tanks,

Last year across the country, AAA said it responded to more than 460,000 calls from members over the Memorial Day weekend. This year, that number is expected to be well over 480,000.

In order to avoid both the inconvenience and the expense of a breakdown, AAA encouraged all motorists to make sure their vehicles were road-ready before heading out.

Travelers can have their vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic at any AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center or any AAA Approved Auto Repair.

Whether preparing for a trip this Memorial Day weekend or getting ready for a Great American Road Trip this summer, AAA reminded drivers to make sure their cell phones were fully charged and that they have a fully-stocked summer emergency kit on hand.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school
Memorial Day weekend forecast
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out

Latest News

SURPRISE SQUAD: Helps a soccer team kick it into high gear
Your Thursday afternoon update
Memorial Day weekend forecast
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!
Police memorial in Meriden - WFSB
Officers from around the state gather for fallen officers memorial in Meriden