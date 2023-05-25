AAA expects to rescue more than 4,600 CT drivers over Memorial Day weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - AAA predicted that Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest on record in terms of travel.

The auto club told Channel 3 that more than 337,000 Connecticut residents planned to drive to their holiday destination.

It also said its emergency roadside crews expects to respond to more than 4,600 AAA members across Connecticut who may be left stranded by dead batteries, tire troubles, lockouts and empty gas tanks,

Last year across the country, AAA said it responded to more than 460,000 calls from members over the Memorial Day weekend. This year, that number is expected to be well over 480,000.

In order to avoid both the inconvenience and the expense of a breakdown, AAA encouraged all motorists to make sure their vehicles were road-ready before heading out.

Travelers can have their vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic at any AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center or any AAA Approved Auto Repair.

Whether preparing for a trip this Memorial Day weekend or getting ready for a Great American Road Trip this summer, AAA reminded drivers to make sure their cell phones were fully charged and that they have a fully-stocked summer emergency kit on hand.

