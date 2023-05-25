Construction worker fell at site of new Farmington High school

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - There were reports that a construction worker fell at a construction site Thursday morning.

Police, Tunxis Hose Department, and UConn Health Center were on site of the new Farmington High School on Monteith Drive.

The worker was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation.

The identity of the worker was not provided at this time.

OSHA along with the Farmington Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

