Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Construction worker fell at site of new Farmington High school

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Kristina Russo
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - There were reports that a construction worker fell at a construction site Thursday morning.

Police, Tunxis Hose Department, and UConn Health Center were on site of the new Farmington High School on Monteith Drive.

The worker was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation.

The identity of the worker was not provided at this time.

OSHA along with the Farmington Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
futurecast for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out

Latest News

Stephen Grimes, whom police said is a firearms instructor, was pulled over for drunk driving...
Firearms instructor charged with drunk driving after crash; gun found on side of road
Kimberly A. Gaboury was charged with operating under the influence after Ledyard police stopped...
Drunk woman sped across lanes without headlights on, Ledyard police say
The Connecticut Police Memorial at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.
Officers from around the state gather for fallen officers memorial in Meriden
Your Thursday morning update