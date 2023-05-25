Contests
CT Minimum wage increases to $15 an hour on June 1st

The minimum wage is set to increase to $15 an hour starting next week.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Legislators will hold a press conference Thursday to remind the public of an upcoming increase in Connecticut’s minimum wage.

The minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour beginning next week.

This is part of a law passed in 2019 that called for the minimum wage to go up five times over the next five years.

The Federal minimum wage is as low as $7.25 an hour.

There are only two places in the United States where minimum wage is higher than $15 an hour: Washington D.C., and Washington state.

With the minimum wage now at $15 an hour, someone working 40 hours a week would make $31,200 a year.

The Economic Policy Institute’s Cost of Living Calculator says an adult with no kids must make almost $41,000 a year to have a modest yet adequate standard of living in Hartford.

Connecticut’s minimum wage won’t remain at $15 an hour long.

A law passed in 2019 says the minimum wage will be indexed to the employment cost index beginning next year.

The minimum wage in Connecticut will automatically adjust to economic indicators starting in January.

