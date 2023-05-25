CT woman’s leg bit off by shark while snorkeling in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS (WFSB) - According to reports from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department, a 22-year-old woman from Connecticut was attacked by a shark on Wednesday.

Initial police reports state the victim who resides in Connecticut, and a friend were snorkeling in the waters outside Blue Haven Resort when they were attacked by a shark.

Around 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, an employee of a Resort located in the vicinity of the Leeward Marina, Providenciales, called the Police Control Room requesting ambulance assistance.

The employee indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark.

As of now, she remains warded in serious condition at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Follow Channel 3 for updates.

