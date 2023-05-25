Drunk woman sped across lanes without headlights on, Ledyard police say

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Ledyard police said they saw a woman crossing traffic lanes and speeding through town overnight.

Kimberly Gaboury, 41, of Plainfield, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in a proper lane, speeding and failure to have headlamps illuminated.

Kimberly A. Gaboury was charged with operating under the influence after Ledyard police stopped her from driving erratically on May 25. (Ledyard police)

Police said they conducted traffic enforcement early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., they said they saw Gaboury drive northbound on Route 12 in Gales Ferry.

“The accused was traveling northbound failing to maintain [her] lane and traveling at a high rate of speed,” Ledyard police said. “[Her] vehicle also did not have headlights on at the time of operation.”

Gaboury was stopped by officers.

They said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

“A standardized field sobriety test was administered to the accused, which she did not perform to standard,” police said. “As a result, the accused was arrested.”

Gaboury was transported to Ledyard Police Department.

After she was charged, she was released on a $500 bond and given a court date of June 15 in New London.

