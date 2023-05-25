Drunk woman sped across lanes without headlights on, Ledyard police say
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Ledyard police said they saw a woman crossing traffic lanes and speeding through town overnight.
Kimberly Gaboury, 41, of Plainfield, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in a proper lane, speeding and failure to have headlamps illuminated.
Police said they conducted traffic enforcement early Thursday morning.
Around 1 a.m., they said they saw Gaboury drive northbound on Route 12 in Gales Ferry.
“The accused was traveling northbound failing to maintain [her] lane and traveling at a high rate of speed,” Ledyard police said. “[Her] vehicle also did not have headlights on at the time of operation.”
Gaboury was stopped by officers.
They said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.
“A standardized field sobriety test was administered to the accused, which she did not perform to standard,” police said. “As a result, the accused was arrested.”
Gaboury was transported to Ledyard Police Department.
After she was charged, she was released on a $500 bond and given a court date of June 15 in New London.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.