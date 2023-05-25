Fire tears through West Haven apartment complex

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire tore through multiple floors in a West Haven apartment complex late Wednesday night.

An Eyewitness News viewer shared video footage of first responders working outside at 89 Coleman Street in West Haven.

A heavy presence of firefighters and medical personnel was visible at the scene of the fire.

The interior of multiple apartment units was visible after flames caused extensive damage.

Many details are still yet to be determined by authorities, like how the fire may have started.

No word on how many people have been displaced or if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News crews are at the scene gathering information. Stay tuned for updates.

