Firearms instructor charged with drunk driving after crash; gun found on side of road

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A firearms instructor was arrested for a drunk driving crash and his gun was found on the side of a road in Meriden, according to police.

Stephen Grimes, 56, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence, evading responsibility, and failure to properly store a firearm.

Stephen Grimes, whom police said is a firearms instructor, was pulled over for drunk driving...
Stephen Grimes, whom police said is a firearms instructor, was pulled over for drunk driving and his gun was found outside of his vehicle, according to Meriden police.(Meriden police)

Police said they responded to a reported vehicle fire at the intersection of East Main Street and Preston Avenue on May 20 around 8:30 p.m.

“When officers arrived, the firefighters were already on scene and reported that the operator is a firearms instructor and stated there was a firearm in his vehicle,” Meriden police said in a news release. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Stephen Grimes, had been drinking and was also involved a collision on Bee Street, but fled the scene.”

Grimes was taken into custody.

When officers said they tried to secure the firearm that was reported to be in his vehicle, no firearm was found.

“A member of the Meriden Fire Department later located a holster containing a gun on the side of the roadway near Grimes’ vehicle,” police said. “The gun was determined to be registered to Grimes.”

His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

