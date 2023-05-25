Former PTO president arrested after shopping spree using PTO budget

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - A former Somers Parent Teacher Organization President is in hot water after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in PTO funds.

Because of that, Somers Elementary and Middle schools missed out on 2 years of PTO-sponsored events.

Tuesday afternoon, Marisa Marks, former president of Somers PTO, turned herself in.

It started at the scholastic book fair in November 2021.

Checks had been deposited in December 2021, but $8,514 in cash was unaccounted for.

Marks eventually claimed she found it in the kitchen closet.

But it doesn’t end there.

It was later discovered that tax returns hadn’t been filed for 2 years, and the PTO bank account was negative $1,346.91.

Marks was the only one with access to the debit card.

Marks is accused of going on a very large shopping spree:

• Target $975.8

• Costco $1,825.46

• Amazon $2.393.88

The suspected unauthorized transactions totaled $12,186.90.

Because of that spending, the PTO says elementary and middle school missed out on school events from September 2020 to June 2022.

In August 2022, in a call with Marks to discuss the misuse of funds, she apologized, admitted she used the debit card for personal funds, and she suggested she step down.

Marks was released on a $10,000 bond.

She is expected at Rockville superior court on June 14.

