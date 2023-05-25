Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Governor Lamont’s sweeping gun control bill passes in the house

Stopping gun violence is the big issue at the state capitol today.
By Susan Raff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stopping gun violence is the big issue at the state capitol today.

120 Americans are killed every day in this country.

Governor Lamont’s gun bills have crossed their first hurdle.

This may be one bill, but there are lots of proposals.

Unlike previous debates on gun bills, like after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook, today’s debate was quick.

Gun violence is a priority of Governor Lamont’s, and Democrats had the votes.

“Gun violence is an epidemic. There have been more mass shootings than the number of days,” said Rep. Steve Stafstrom, (D), Judiciary Committee.

To prevent another mass shooting and reduce crime, Lamont wants to ban carrying firearms openly in public, ban ghost guns that are not registered or serialized, limit purchases to 3 handguns in a 30-day period, and expand safe storage.

“I think we have strong support for the gun safety laws. Especially with all the mass killings we have seen across the country,” Governor Lamont said.

Some of the proposals won’t get support from Republicans.

“There are members who feel we should be doing more to go after the actual criminal act and not go after law-abiding gun owners,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, (R), Minority Leader.

“I relive it in some capacity every day,” said Tara Donnelly.

Tara Donnelly’s parents were murdered with a stolen gun.

Kim and Tim Donnelly owned a jewelry store in Fairfield.

In 2005, they were shot and killed by Christopher Demeo, who had robbed a Greenwich home and stolen the owner’s handgun.

Governor Lamont’s sweeping gun control bill requires safe storage of all firearms, not only in homes where a minor may have access.

“We really have to keep pushing the rock uphill to save lives. There is really nothing more valuable than human life,” Tara said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school
FORECAST: A chillier night, then an aptly timed warm-up for the Holiday weekend!
Technical Discussion: A chillier night, then an aptly timed warm-up for the Holiday weekend!
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out

Latest News

NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER: Hammonasset Beach State Park
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER: Hammonasset Beach State Park
NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: A high-res home security camera can make all the difference
NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: A high-res home security camera can make all the difference
NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: A high-res home security camera can make all the difference
NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: A high-res home security camera can make all the difference
FORECAST: A chillier night, then an aptly timed warm-up for the Holiday weekend!
Technical Discussion: A chillier night, then an aptly timed warm-up for the Holiday weekend!
INTERVIEW: Connecticut's headlines with Dan Haar
INTERVIEW: Connecticut's headlines with Dan Haar