Governor Lamont’s sweeping gun control bill passes in the house

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stopping gun violence is the big issue at the state capitol today.

120 Americans are killed every day in this country.

Governor Lamont’s gun bills have crossed their first hurdle.

This may be one bill, but there are lots of proposals.

Unlike previous debates on gun bills, like after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook, today’s debate was quick.

Gun violence is a priority of Governor Lamont’s, and Democrats had the votes.

“Gun violence is an epidemic. There have been more mass shootings than the number of days,” said Rep. Steve Stafstrom, (D), Judiciary Committee.

To prevent another mass shooting and reduce crime, Lamont wants to ban carrying firearms openly in public, ban ghost guns that are not registered or serialized, limit purchases to 3 handguns in a 30-day period, and expand safe storage.

“I think we have strong support for the gun safety laws. Especially with all the mass killings we have seen across the country,” Governor Lamont said.

Some of the proposals won’t get support from Republicans.

“There are members who feel we should be doing more to go after the actual criminal act and not go after law-abiding gun owners,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, (R), Minority Leader.

“I relive it in some capacity every day,” said Tara Donnelly.

Tara Donnelly’s parents were murdered with a stolen gun.

Kim and Tim Donnelly owned a jewelry store in Fairfield.

In 2005, they were shot and killed by Christopher Demeo, who had robbed a Greenwich home and stolen the owner’s handgun.

Governor Lamont’s sweeping gun control bill requires safe storage of all firearms, not only in homes where a minor may have access.

“We really have to keep pushing the rock uphill to save lives. There is really nothing more valuable than human life,” Tara said.

