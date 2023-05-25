NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER: Hammonasset Beach State Park

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Hammonasset Beach State Park is loved by Channel 3 viewers!

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi visited the beach as the long weekend kicks off.

Students are having a blast with friends on this beautiful day!

“It’s the closest one here, senior skip day, that’s why,” said Ian Nanowski, Burlington.

“It’s really close to home, and we could get our whole grade to come here and have a lot of fun,” added Logan Fazio, Burlington.

Students from a school in Farmington had the same idea.

“It’s senior skip day, and so we are, like, allowed to be here,” said Clarissa Parker, Farmington.

“We heard that it was a beautiful beach and that we could bring our food,” Maren Frey of New Canaan said.

Maren and Clarissa love that it’s a free beach and that there are a lot of young people around.

“It’s cold. It’s refreshing. We were shivering when we got out, but what’s better than being at the beach with your friends right before you graduate high school?” they said.

Lisa Ryan, her husband, and her cousin headed to their favorite beach to start the long weekend.

“It is my favorite beach. My husband likes the short walk to the beach from the parking lot, and I love the water,” said Lisa.

Lisa wasn’t kidding about him loving the convenience.

“Parking lot’s close, restroom is close, the bathroom is close, and the beach is close to the parking lot,” said James Ryan, Lisa’s husband.

Unlike the high school seniors, brave enough to get in the cool water, it’s a little chilly for the Ryan’s, but nothing a jacket couldn’t fix.

Lisa’s cousin, Linda, takes advantage of any time she can go to the beach, and when she heard the Ryan’s were going today, she was all in.

“In Connecticut, it is one of my favorite beaches,” Linda said. “I love the shoreline, the width of the beach. I like that it’s not too too wide, so you are not walking forever, and anytime I can be by the water, that’s where I want to be.”

Tomorrow, the weather in Hammonasset will be warming from the upper 40s to the 60s by 10 AM, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine will be abundant too!

