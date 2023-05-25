Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER: Hammonasset Beach State Park

Hammonasset Beach State Park is loved by Channel 3 viewers!
By Jill Gilardi
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Hammonasset Beach State Park is loved by Channel 3 viewers!

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi visited the beach as the long weekend kicks off.

Students are having a blast with friends on this beautiful day!

“It’s the closest one here, senior skip day, that’s why,” said Ian Nanowski, Burlington.

“It’s really close to home, and we could get our whole grade to come here and have a lot of fun,” added Logan Fazio, Burlington.

Students from a school in Farmington had the same idea.

“It’s senior skip day, and so we are, like, allowed to be here,” said Clarissa Parker, Farmington.

“We heard that it was a beautiful beach and that we could bring our food,” Maren Frey of New Canaan said.

Maren and Clarissa love that it’s a free beach and that there are a lot of young people around.

“It’s cold. It’s refreshing. We were shivering when we got out, but what’s better than being at the beach with your friends right before you graduate high school?” they said.

Lisa Ryan, her husband, and her cousin headed to their favorite beach to start the long weekend.

“It is my favorite beach. My husband likes the short walk to the beach from the parking lot, and I love the water,” said Lisa.

Lisa wasn’t kidding about him loving the convenience.

“Parking lot’s close, restroom is close, the bathroom is close, and the beach is close to the parking lot,” said James Ryan, Lisa’s husband.

Unlike the high school seniors, brave enough to get in the cool water, it’s a little chilly for the Ryan’s, but nothing a jacket couldn’t fix.

Lisa’s cousin, Linda, takes advantage of any time she can go to the beach, and when she heard the Ryan’s were going today, she was all in.

“In Connecticut, it is one of my favorite beaches,” Linda said. “I love the shoreline, the width of the beach. I like that it’s not too too wide, so you are not walking forever, and anytime I can be by the water, that’s where I want to be.”

Tomorrow, the weather in Hammonasset will be warming from the upper 40s to the 60s by 10 AM, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine will be abundant too!

Keep up with the forecast for any location while on the go via the WFSB Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school
Memorial Day weekend forecast
Technical Discussion: A chillier night, then an aptly timed warm-up for the Holiday weekend!
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out

Latest News

Fire tears through West Haven apartment complex
Fire tears through West Haven apartment complex
Memorial Day weekend forecast
Technical Discussion: A chillier night, then an aptly timed warm-up for the Holiday weekend!
Mystic prepares for Memorial Day weekend tourism
Mystic prepares for Memorial Day weekend tourism
A home security camera.
NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: A high-res home security camera can make all the difference