New rental assistance program for Hartford residents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Some relief is on the way for renters in Hartford.

The city council passed an emergency fund in the hope that it will help limit evictions and provide support to tenants struggling the most.

Councilmembers say it’s a much-needed resource for tenants in the city.

The renter’s emergency fund is a total of $1,000,000.

It was passed as a financial resolution in the mayor’s proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The money will be used to help qualifying residents with up-front payments on rentals.

Funds will also be used to assist Hartford residents who are going through eviction proceedings or disputes with property owners.

“There will probably be an application process. And from there, the funds will be released to either pay back rent, do some type of mediation with landlords while they’re going through, if they’re already going through, the process to avoid eviction,” said Councilwoman Tiana Hercules, Hartford City Council.

Advocates say this is a good start, but they hope to see more long-term solutions.

