Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Officers from around the state gather for fallen officers memorial in Meriden

The Connecticut Police Memorial at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.
The Connecticut Police Memorial at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.(ct.gov)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Several hundred officers from across the state have gathered in Meriden on Thursday for an annual law enforcement memorial service.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association’s Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation planned the ceremony for 11 a.m. at the Connecticut Police Academy.

The foundation said the service honors all of the municipal police officers, state troopers, and federal agents who have died in the line of duty while serving the people of their respective communities.

The names of the fallen officers will be read aloud.

Channel 3 was told that there will be a special focus on the two officers from Bristol, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed in October.

The ceremony will be attended by representatives of local police departments, the Connecticut State Police, and federal agencies, as well as families of fallen heroes.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he will participate in the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in Bristol on October 12.
Two Connecticut officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, police say

Most Read

Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
futurecast for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
First on 3: Couple caught in Tolland street takeover speaks out

Latest News

Stephen Grimes, whom police said is a firearms instructor, was pulled over for drunk driving...
Firearms instructor charged with drunk driving after crash; gun found on side of road
Kimberly A. Gaboury was charged with operating under the influence after Ledyard police stopped...
Drunk woman sped across lanes without headlights on, Ledyard police say
Your Thursday morning update
futurecast for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Briefly cool & breezy before summer-like warmth!