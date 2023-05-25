Officers from around the state gather for fallen officers memorial in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Several hundred officers from across the state have gathered in Meriden on Thursday for an annual law enforcement memorial service.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association’s Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation planned the ceremony for 11 a.m. at the Connecticut Police Academy.

The foundation said the service honors all of the municipal police officers, state troopers, and federal agents who have died in the line of duty while serving the people of their respective communities.

The names of the fallen officers will be read aloud.

Channel 3 was told that there will be a special focus on the two officers from Bristol, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed in October.

The ceremony will be attended by representatives of local police departments, the Connecticut State Police, and federal agencies, as well as families of fallen heroes.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he will participate in the ceremony.

