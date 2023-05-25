Barricaded suspect in custody in Plainville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - People in Plainville were told to avoid an area of Plainville because of what was only described as a “police incident.”
Police confirmed that they had a barricaded suspect who was taken into custody.
Dispatchers told Channel 3 on Thursday morning that the incident happened on West Main Street.
People in the area were told to steer clear.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.