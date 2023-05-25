Contests
Suspected vehicle thief sought after escape from hospital in Meriden

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspected vehicle thief who had been receiving treatment from a hospital in Meriden escaped custody, police said.

Michael Zimmitti was initially arrested in Cheshire on Wednesday on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and illegal use of a payment card.

Michael Zimmitti, who was arrested by Cheshire police on theft charges, escaped from Midstate...
Michael Zimmitti, who was arrested by Cheshire police on theft charges, escaped from Midstate Medical Center in Meriden on May 24.(Cheshire police)

He was being held on a $100,000 court-set bond.

“While at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden receiving treatment, Zimmitti escaped from custody and is still at large,” according to the Cheshire Police Department. “An arrest affidavit for escape from custody is being prepared.”

In addition to charges with the Cheshire police, Zimmitti has an outstanding warrant out of Meriden for third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace and fifth-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Zimmitti was described as standing 5′9″ and weighing 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Police said he also has several tattoos all over his body.

Cheshire police asked anyone who sees Zimmitti to call them at 203-271-5500 or Officer Lester Zimnoch 203-317-9854.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

