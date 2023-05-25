Contests
Woman found dead near shores of reservoir in Weston

(KY3)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was found dead in a reservoir in Weston on Tuesday.

Weston police said the woman in her 60s was found face-down along the shoreline of the Saugatuck Reservoir.

They said the woman showed no signs of life when officers arrived.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department responded to recover the body from the water, police said.

Firefighters pronounced her dead on the scene.

A cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.

Police said no foul play was suspected.

