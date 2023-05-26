Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows of Courage World Tour

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour announced Friday the cancellation of all remaining dates for 2023 and 2024.

The singer was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, preventing her from performing.

She has been working hard on her recovery but is unable to prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, according to a press release.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said in a statement.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Tickets purchased for the 42 canceled dates will be refunded through the original point of sale.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Reports: CT woman’s foot bitten off by shark in Turks and Caicos
Reports: CT woman’s foot bitten off by shark in Turks and Caicos
Plainville police (file)
Police: Man in Plainville threatened to harm family member, have shootout with officers
Michael Zimmitti, who was arrested by Cheshire police on theft charges, escaped from Midstate...
Suspected vehicle thief sought after escape from hospital in Meriden
Stephen Grimes, whom police said is a firearms instructor, was pulled over for drunk driving...
Firearms instructor charged with drunk driving after crash; gun found on side of road

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Special counsel Durham to testify before Congress next month about his report on Trump-Russia probe