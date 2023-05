Ceremonies, parades to honor servicemembers for Memorial Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Cities and towns across Connecticut will be marking the Memorial Day holiday with events throughout the weekend.

From parades to ceremonies, we’ve composed a list of different events happening and we’ll continue to update the list as additional events come into our newsroom.

SATURDAY:

NEWINGTON - Memorial Day Parade 10:30 a.m., Main Street

WETHERSFIELD - Memorial Day Parade 9 a.m.

LEBANON - Town Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Lebanon Town Green

SUNDAY:

NEW HAVEN - Wreath laying at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park 1 p.m., Long Wharf Drive

NEW HAVEN - Wreath laying World War Memorial Flagpole 3 p.m., New Haven Green

MANCHESTER - Massing of the Colors Service 11 a.m., New River Community Church, 314 Woodbridge Street

BRISTOL - Forestville Memorial Day Parade 2:30 p.m.

LEDYARD - Memorial Day Parade 1 p.m., Colonel Ledyard Highway

MONDAY

MANCHESTER - Memorial Day Parade, 9:30 a.m. Army Navy Club to Center Memorial Park

MYSTIC - Memorial Day Parade 2 p.m., Water Street

EAST LYME - Memorial Day Parade 2 p.m., Main Street

GRANBY - Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m., Bank Street

OLD SAYBROOK - Memorial Day Parade with a military flyover, 10 a.m., Elm Street

OLD SAYBROOK - Wreath laying and flyover, 9 a.m. Saybrook Point Pavilion

WALLINGFORD - Memorial Day ceremony and parade 9 a.m., North Main Street

ROCKY HILL - Memorial Day Parade 9:30 a.m., Chapin Avenue

AVON - Memorial Day Parade 11 a.m., Route 10

PLAINVILLE - Memorial Day Parade 9 a.m. Broad Street

EAST HARTFORD - Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m., Riverside Drive, concludes with C-130 flyover

HAMDEN - Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m., Dixwell Avenue

WEST HARTFORD - Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m., Farmington Avenue

SOUTHINGTON - Memorial Day Parade 10:30 a.m., Center Street

BRISTOL - Memorial Boulevard Bridge dedication, 10:30 a.m.

MADISON - Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m., Boston Post Road

SOUTH WINDSOR - Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m. followed by a flyover at Veterans Memorial Park

MIDDLETOWN - Memorial Day Parade 10:30 a.m., Main Street

DURHAM - Memorial Day Parade 9:15 a.m., Main Street

MIDDLETOWN - CT State Veterans Cemetary Ceremony, 2 p.m.

