Family Friday: Memorial Day weekend

(WFSB) - We’re kicking off the unofficial start to summer and sneaking in an extra day of family fun. From parades to safaris, here are some events happening this weekend:

Safari Carnival

May 27 & 28

Action Wildlife Foundation, Goshen

10:00am – 5:00pm

Carnival rides, market vendors, petting zoo & more

Admission: $15 (Adults), $13 (kids), Free for 3 and under

Heirloom Spring Festival

Saturday, May 27

Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre, Wethersfield

10:00am – 4:00pm

Dozens of local vendors, food & drink, beer garden, live music, alpacas & face painting

Memorial Day Parades:

Wethersfield - May 27th

Newington - May 27th

Farmington - May 29

Norwalk - May 29

East Lyme - May 29

Manchester - May 29

Wilton - May 29

New Canaan - May 29

East Hartford - May 29

New Milford - May 29

Danbury - May 29

Rocky Hill - May 29

East Haddam - May 29

Hamden - May 29

North Branford - May 29

Ridgefield - May 29

Avon - May 29

Fairfield - May 29

Torrington - May 29

Norwich- May 29

Bolton - May 29

Coventry - May 29

There are so many more throughout the state. Check with your town to see if there’s one near you.

