Hartford Public Schools announce Teacher of the Year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are more than 16,000 students in 39 schools across Hartford Public Schools, but only one Teacher of the Year!

Melanie Zamorski is Hartford Public Schools’ new Teacher of the Year!

She teaches English language arts at SMSA, Sport and Medical Sciences Academy.

She also heads the school’s journalism and media program.

“It’s amazing and unexpected. It’s just incredible. I’m really honored to be Hartford’s Teacher of the Year,” Zamorski said.

There were 38 nominees this year, but superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says there are a few traits that made Zamorski stand out.

“She’s empowering our students throughout their experience and she’s creating an opportunity for each and every one of them. It’s going above and beyond. In addition to the teaching, it’s allowing students to find who they are. Find their voice and inspire others at the same time,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

This is what Zamorski says makes teaching invaluable and why she loves it so much.

“I would want that for my own children. Somebody who goes in every day and gives the best and understands and meets them where they’re at. I try to be that for every kid I have. So I’m doing as much as I can to give them as much as they can get,” said Zamorski.

From here, Zamorski can apply for the Connecticut Teacher of the Year.

If she wins, she could even represent the state for National Teacher of the Year.

She says that’s an accomplishment she plans on going for, and this award only makes her want to strive harder to be the best she can be for both her students and her district.

