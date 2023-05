Memorial Day Parades to be held this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Here is a list of Memorial Day Parades that will be held around Connecticut this weekend.

Avon Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 11 AM

Avon Public Schools

34 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT

Bolton Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM

Bolton Center School

108 Notch Rd, Bolton, CT

Chester Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 9 AM

St Joseph’s RC Church

48 Middlesex Turnpike, Chester, CT

Coventry Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM

Coventry, CT

East Haddam Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM

East Haddam Historical Society

264 Town St, East Haddam, CT

East Hartford Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM–12 PM

Goodwin University

1 Riverside Dr, East Hartford, CT

Farmington Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 3 PM

Perry St, Farmington, CT

Glastonbury Memorial Day Parade 2023

Mon, May 29, 9–10 AM

Glastonbury, CT

Hamden’s Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM–12 PM

Hamden High School

2040 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT

Madison Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM

Madison, CT

Manchester Memorial Day Parade — Manchester Elks Lodge #1893

Mon, May 29, 9 AM–12 PM

Manchester Elks Lodge #1893

30 Bissell St, Manchester, CT

ew Milford Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM–12 PM

New Milford Public Library

24 Main St, New Milford, CT

Norwich Annual Memorial Day Parade 2023

Mon, May 29, 12–2 PM

Chelsea Parade

Norwich, CT

The City of Norwich and the Norwich Area Veterans Council (partnered with GNACC)

North Branford Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 10 AM

North Branford Congregational

1680 Foxon Rd, North Branford, CT

Rocky Hill Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 9:30 AM

Rocky Hill High School

50 Chapin Ave, Rocky Hill, CT

Simsbury Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 1:30–3:00 PM

Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

22 Iron Horse Blvd, Simsbury, CT

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Mon, May 29, 9 AM

Storrs, Mansfield, CT

Torrington Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Mon, May 29, 9:30 AM

Coe Memorial Park

101 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT

Wallingford Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 29, 1 PM

Dutton Park, N Main St, Wallingford, CT

Woodbridge Memorial Day Ceremony

Mon, May 29, 3–4 PM

4 Meetinghouse Ln, Woodbridge, CT

