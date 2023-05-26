Stabbing reported at Enfield motel

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Hazard Avenue.

The victim has not been identified at this time, according to police.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but they are only saying that person is a woman at this time.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

