Stabbing reported at Enfield motel

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Rachel Rooney
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Hazard Avenue.

The victim has not been identified at this time, according to police.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but they are only saying that person is a woman at this time.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFSB for updates on-air and online as they become available.

