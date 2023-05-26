‘Street takeover’ damages police cruiser in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police plan to reveal more about a street takeover that damaged one of their cruisers earlier this month.

They said they’ll release more information on Friday.

The incident happened on May 6.

“During this incident, a large crowd engaged in riot-like activities and descended upon a Meriden police cruiser which sustained over $2,000 in damages as a result,” Meriden police said.

They also said they have video of the incident.

