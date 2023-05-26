‘Street takeover’ damages police cruiser in Meriden
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police plan to reveal more about a street takeover that damaged one of their cruisers earlier this month.
They said they’ll release more information on Friday.
The incident happened on May 6.
“During this incident, a large crowd engaged in riot-like activities and descended upon a Meriden police cruiser which sustained over $2,000 in damages as a result,” Meriden police said.
They also said they have video of the incident.
