‘Street takeover’ damages police cruiser in Meriden

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police plan to reveal more about a street takeover that damaged one of their cruisers earlier this month.

They said they’ll release more information on Friday.

The incident happened on May 6.

“During this incident, a large crowd engaged in riot-like activities and descended upon a Meriden police cruiser which sustained over $2,000 in damages as a result,” Meriden police said.

They also said they have video of the incident.

