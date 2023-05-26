Waterbury Police investigate homicide on Circular Ave.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are investigating after a 26-year-old was killed on Circular Ave.

Police say they responded to the area of 234 Circular Ave. at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound victim.

Officers located the victim upon arrival.

He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

“WPD Major Crimes Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234,” Police said.

