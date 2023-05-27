Contests
Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Waterbury

By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A child has been airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in Waterbury.

The incident occurred on Ridgewood Street.

The child suffered a broken femur and was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police are investigating.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

