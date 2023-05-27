Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A child has been airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in Waterbury.

The incident occurred on Ridgewood Street.

The child suffered a broken femur and was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police are investigating.

