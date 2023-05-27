Group home workers continue to strike outside Governor Lamont’s home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Union group home workers are continuing to strike.

This is their 4th day on strike.

Today, they went to the governor’s residence to let their voices be heard.

They’re demanding better pay, affordable healthcare, and a pension.

Ada Rodriguez is a mother of 3. She works at Oak Hill caring for young adults with intellectual disabilities.

When she’s not there, her time is spent at another job.

“It’s hard to maintain two to three jobs to juggle,” Ada said.

She and other care-takes say the job can be both mentally and physically demanding.

“Sometimes they have an episode, and they want to hit you, and they will hit you,” Ada said.

“Our job is to take care of people, every aspect of their life, from medications to doctors’ appointments to food consistencies,” added Patricia Brycki, Senior Community Living Specialist.

Caregivers are asking the state for 400 million dollars more in Medicaid funding within the state’s budget.

That will help with worker’s pay, healthcare, and pension.

“There is a very large surplus in the budget, and we’re not asking for a lot,” Brycki said. “The money is there, and it may be what saves this field.”

“While we cannot comment on the status of current contract negotiations between the union and private providers, we are hopeful this matter will be resolved soon,” said the Department of Developmental Services.

While workers are on strike, temporary staff are working to make sure patients are taken care of.

Workers say this is an indefinite strike which means they will continue to advocate for themselves on these streets until they say something is done.

