Madison man killed in East Haven car crash

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Madison man was killed in a car accident in East Haven over Memorial Day weekend.

Police said the accident happened near 134 Foxon Road around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police determined the vehicle was driving west on Foxon Road near Circle Drive when it crossed the double yellow lines and struck a utility pole on the south side of Foxon Road.

The vehicle came to a final rest in the westbound lane, police said.

Members of the East Haven Fire Department gave the driver medical treatment on scene.

The driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was a 20-year-old from Madison.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com .

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

