Possible burglary, massive police presence reported at Newington gun store

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are actively investigating a possible burglary at gun store on the Berlin Turnpike.

Police say the possible burglary happened Hoffman’s Guns for the Good Guys in Newington.

A Channel 3 reporter said there is a massive police presence at the store. The fire department was also called to assist police.

Police were seen with guns on top of a Newington fire truck ladder.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.