Possible burglary, massive police presence reported at Newington gun store
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are actively investigating a possible burglary at gun store on the Berlin Turnpike.
Police say the possible burglary happened Hoffman’s Guns for the Good Guys in Newington.
A Channel 3 reporter said there is a massive police presence at the store. The fire department was also called to assist police.
Police were seen with guns on top of a Newington fire truck ladder.
