Shots fired in attempted vehicle break-in prompts warning from police

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are putting out a warning after several homeowners confronted individuals attempting to break into their vehicles.

Police are urging residents to call police instead of intervening themselves. “While we commend the vigilance and desire to protect personal property, it is crucial to prioritize personal safety and contact the police immediately,” said Lt. Michael Paris from Fairfield police.

The most recent incident happened at a home on Reef Road overnight on Friday. Police say a homeowner was confronted by someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

After attempting to identify the people involved, police heard a gunshot go off and later found a shell casing in the roadway.

Police determined one of the suspects fired one round and drove away in a dark colored SUV/Crossover type vehicle. Police have not determined whether the gun was fired at the homeowner.

Police say the suspect is described as a young, thin, black male with afro style hair.

No one was injured in this incident.

Fairfield Police urge homeowners to consider:

1. Personal Safety First: Confronting individuals engaged in criminal activities can be dangerous and unpredictable. Prioritize your personal safety and that of your family by avoiding direct confrontation. Remember, material possessions can be replaced, but lives cannot.

2. Immediate Police Notification: As soon as you notice any suspicious activity, such as someone attempting to break into a vehicle, immediately dial 911. The police are trained and equipped to respond promptly and appropriately to such incidents.

3. Provide Essential Details: When reporting the incident to the police, be prepared to provide important details, such as the location, physical description of the individuals involved, and any additional relevant information. This will help law enforcement respond effectively in an attempt to apprehend the suspect(s).

4. Be a Witness, Not a Hero: If you can do so safely and discreetly, attempt to observe the situation from a secure location, taking note of any relevant details or vehicle descriptions. This information can greatly assist law enforcement in their investigation and increase the chances of apprehending the suspect(s).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.