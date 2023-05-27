Contests
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Hallmark Drive-In

The iconic Hallmark Drive-In just re-opened in Old Lyme.
By Roger Susanin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - “Hello and welcome to Hallmark Drive-In. What can I get for you today?”

Those words mean summer is officially back on the Connecticut shoreline.

The iconic Hallmark Drive-In just re-opened in Old Lyme.

It is the perfect place to grab a meal before or after you hit the beach.

“I’ve been coming here when I was a child before I worked here,” said Julia Ritchie.

Julia is a familiar face behind the counter.

After working at the Hallmark Drive-In for 7 seasons, the 23-year-old middle school teacher just bought the place!

“The local customers are super excited. I think being under new ownership from someone that lives in the town, it’s really meaningful to them,” Julia said.

Hallmark offers more than 40 flavors of ice cream, as well as tasty food like their hand-battered clam strips, and fish tacos served with mango salsa and purple cabbage.

Their shakes have been named the best in Connecticut by multiple media outlets.

“We love working together and it just makes it a joy to come to work,” said John Alny, employee.

“I feel honored to give back to this community. It’s an exceptional community,” added Julia.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

