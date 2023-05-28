BBQ side dishes with Foodology

(WFSB) -

Kicked Up Slaw

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 T sugar

2 T white vinegar

1 t mustard (whole grain or Dijon)

1/4 c sour cream

1/2 c mayo

1/4 t garlic powder

1/4 t celery salt

1/4 t chipotle powder (more or less to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 1/2 c shredded cole slaw mix (in the bag)

DIRECTIONS

Mix sugar and vinegar until dissolved then mix that together with the rest of the the ingredients until thoroughly combined and refrigerate until ready to serve.

POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS

• 2 lbs. potatoes (5 to 6 medium), peeled and cut into 3/4-inch chunks seasoned with paprika, salt and pepper and roasted in the oven at 400 degrees until fork tender.

• 1 cup mayo (http://www.hellmanns.com/recipes/search/ingredient/183)

• 2 Tbsp. vinegar

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1 cup thinly sliced celery

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Cool potatoes to room temperature.

2. Combine Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, sugar and pepper in large bowl. Add potatoes,

celery, onion and eggs and toss gently. Serve chilled.

MEXICAN STREET CORN

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 4 cups corn kernels, frozen, canned or fresh

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese or feta

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 clove garlic, pressed

• Juice of 1 lime

DIRECTIONS:

1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add corn kernels and jalapeño, and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through and slightly charred, about 8-10 minutes.

2. Add garlic and sauté

3. Stir in mayonnaise, cotija, cilantro, chili powder, garlic and lime juice.

4. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.