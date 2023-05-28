Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Seymour Police say a person found a body in the Naugatuck River during the town’s Memorial Day Parade.

Police say the body was discovered at 11:37 a.m. under the Broad Street Bridge.

Police blocked off the area and confirmed it was a deceased person in the river in various stages of decomposition.

The Seymour Fire Department recovered the body, an adult male.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where a cause of death will be determined.

Police say the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the police department.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect stole several guns, currency during Newington gun store burglary
Suspect stole several guns, money during Newington gun store burglary
Bear wanders into downtown Hartford
Bear wanders into downtown Hartford
Tatiana Ortiz and Shawn Mills face a number of charges, including a riot charge, for a street...
‘Street takeover’ damages police cruiser in Meriden; arrests made
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous for the Memorial Day weekend, more sun next week!
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous for the long weekend, more sun next week!
I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury

Latest News

Memorial Day (generic)
BBQ side dishes with Foodology
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police identify Madison man killed in East Haven car crash
Hartford police cruiser
Man killed in Hartford stabbing
A fire in an abandoned building in Waterbury has caused multiple road closures.
Crews continue cleanup after fire rips through abandoned building in Waterbury