Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Seymour Police say a person found a body in the Naugatuck River during the town’s Memorial Day Parade.
Police say the body was discovered at 11:37 a.m. under the Broad Street Bridge.
Police blocked off the area and confirmed it was a deceased person in the river in various stages of decomposition.
The Seymour Fire Department recovered the body, an adult male.
The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where a cause of death will be determined.
Police say the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the police department.
