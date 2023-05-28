Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Seymour Police say a person found a body in the Naugatuck River during the town’s Memorial Day Parade.

Police say the body was discovered at 11:37 a.m. under the Broad Street Bridge.

Police blocked off the area and confirmed it was a deceased person in the river in various stages of decomposition.

The Seymour Fire Department recovered the body, an adult male.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where a cause of death will be determined.

Police say the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the police department.

