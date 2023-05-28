Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for his involvement in a large-scale heroin trafficking ring.

Court documents say, Jonathan Brown, 46, was a close associate of Ivan Rosario, also known as “Ghost,” who was the head of a Bridgeport-based heroin trafficking organization between April 2015 and March 2017.

In that time, they received at least 30 kilograms, or about 66 pounds, of heroin transported from Mexico.

The heroin was transported inside motorcycles equipped with secret compartments and then distributed throughout Bridgeport.

Brown’s girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, helped the organization by securing “stash houses” to store and process the narcotics. Brown helped package and distribute the drugs.

Brown was arrested and charged in March 2017, along with 6 others, for heroin trafficking offenses.

He was released on a $250,000 bond but failed to appear for his next court proceeding, where he was meant to plead guilty.

He was later located and arrested in Mexico in 2019 and has been detained since.

“On December 22, 2022, Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin,” The Department of Justice said.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.