Hartford Police: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to the area of 622 Broad Street at 2:09 p.m. on a ShottSpotter notification.

Officers located evidence of gunfire on scene.

While the investigation continued, a victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his 30s, is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say they also located a second man, also in his 30s, near the scene suffering from minor injuries. Although they say it has not been determined if these injuries are from gunfire.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

