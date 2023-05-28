Man killed in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 43-year-old man died after he was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Police responded to 63 Elliot Street around 4:00 a.m. on the report that a person was bleeding in the street.

Officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds and began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital and succumbed to his injuries around 11:12 a.m.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Elvin Rivera.

Hartford’s major crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating this homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the police department’s tip line.

