Serious injuries reported in two-vehicle crash, car fire on I-84 in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At least one person was hospitalized due to a crash on I-84 in Middlebury Sunday morning.

State police responded to the report of a crash on I-84 east around 3:09 a.m. Police say the crash happened near Exit 17.

Officers on scene saw a two-vehicle collision involving a vehicle fire.

EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene.

Police say serious injuries have been reported and at least one person was hospitalized.

I-84 east in Middlebury is shut down between Exits 16 and 17 for the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

