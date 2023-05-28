State police say a possible “Street Takeover” could take place in Bethany tonight

BETHANY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say a street takeover event is anticipated to take place tonight at the Shell Gas Station on Rt. 63.

ATTENTION: A “Street Takeover” event is anticipated in the area of the Shell Gas Station, Rt 63, Bethany on 5/27/23, @ 9pm. State, Local & Federal Agencies are actively monitoring & investigating these incidents. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 27, 2023

Police have been on high alert after two recent street takeovers damaged a couples car in Tolland and caused $1,800 worth of damage to a police cruiser.

State Police recently started a statewide tip line and website for street takeovers in CT.

“Individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select the “Connecticut Street Takeovers” option, or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips to provide investigators with video/photos related to these events. All information may be submitted anonymously and will remain confidential,” police said.

Police say if you see a street takeover taking place, to turn around and find an alternative route.

“These groups are extremely dangerous,” police added. “Perpetrators that violate the laws and cause these dangerous situations or those that are active participants will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

They say a majority of spectators are high schoolers. Parents should have a discussion with their children about the dangers and consequences of attending these events.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.