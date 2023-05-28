Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury teen in critical condition after after hit-and-run

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 16-year-old boy from Waterbury is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Officers responded to the area of West Main St. at Highland Avenue at 12:05 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run involving a scooter.

Once on scene, officers located a scooter and the 16-year-old lying in the roadway.

They determined he had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle that struck the teen, a maroon, 2022 Cadillac XT5, was later located by officers, police said.

Police took the vehicle into their custody and an investigation is ongoing.

The teen was taken to Children’s Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatiana Ortiz and Shawn Mills face a number of charges, including a riot charge, for a street...
‘Street takeover’ damages police cruiser in Meriden; arrests made
Bear wanders into downtown Hartford
Bear wanders into downtown Hartford
East Granby schools closed on Friday after a student found drugs
East Granby schools closed on Friday after a student found drugs
Suspect stole several guns, currency during Newington gun store burglary
Suspect stole several guns, currency during Newington gun store burglary
FORECAST: Great Weather Through Memorial Day!
Technical Discussion: Great Weather Through Memorial Day!

Latest News

A fire in an abandoned building in Waterbury has caused multiple road closures.
Fire in abandoned factory forces evacuations in Waterbury
FORECAST: Great Weather Through Memorial Day!
Technical Discussion: Great Weather Through Memorial Day!
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police say a possible “Street Takeover” could take place in Bethany tonight
Group home workers continue to strike outside Governor Lamont’s home
Group home workers continue to strike outside Governor Lamont’s home