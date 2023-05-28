Waterbury teen in critical condition after after hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 16-year-old boy from Waterbury is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Officers responded to the area of West Main St. at Highland Avenue at 12:05 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run involving a scooter.

Once on scene, officers located a scooter and the 16-year-old lying in the roadway.

They determined he had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle that struck the teen, a maroon, 2022 Cadillac XT5, was later located by officers, police said.

Police took the vehicle into their custody and an investigation is ongoing.

The teen was taken to Children’s Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

