5 people displaced after East Hartford structure fire

5 people are without a place to stay tonight after their home was damaged in a fire on Rosenthal Street.
By Hector Molina
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 5 people are without a place to stay tonight after their home was damaged in a fire on Rosenthal Street.

The fire took place just after 6 p.m.

East Hartford’s deputy fire chief says the structure is home to 4 different apartment units.

5 residents will not be able to sleep there tonight and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

“This is devastating but, you know, everybody’s safe, all my family members are safe. They’re good and we’re blessed,” said one man whose mother-in-law’s home burned in the fire.

East Hartford fire says there was severe water and smoke damage on all three floors but everyone who was inside evacuated without any injuries.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries on scene.

The deputy fire chief says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the East Hartford fire marshall.

