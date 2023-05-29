Beach stickers now required in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Many people are enjoying Connecticut’s shoreline this Memorial Day.

But a heads up to beachgoers in one particular shoreline town: beach stickers are now required in Madison.

Residents pay $40 for one vehicle, and $20 for an additional vehicle.

If you’re heading to Madison for Memorial Day, there are multiple ways to purchase a beach sticker for the season.

The Surf Club is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Just bring your most recent Madison tax bill and car registration.

The application form can also be submitted by mail; just write a check to the “Town of Madison”.

Once processed, a beach sticker will be mailed to you.

Lastly, you can also complete a beach sticker purchase through an online portal.

You just need to print your receipt and show it to the gate attendant until your sticker arrives by mail.

If beachgoers reside outside of Madison, they will be required to purchase beach stickers in person at the Surf Club.

Non-resident beach stickers cost around $112 a season for one vehicle, and daily passes range from $10 to $20 dollars.

Town officials say the sticker needs to be permanently placed on the driver’s side of the car’s windshield.

The Madison Surf Club is located at 87 Surf Club Road, click here for additional information.

