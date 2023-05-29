Contests
Driver seriously injured in Woodbridge crash

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A driver was seriously hurt when they crashed into a tree in Woodbridge early Monday morning, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 3 a.m. on Route 243 near the intersection of Route 114.

The driver was going westbound on Route 243 when they left the road and hit a tree, Woodbridge police said.

“Fire Department personnel extricated the sole operator of the vehicle, who was then transported to Yale-NH Hospital,” said police.

The road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Woodbridge police at 203-387-2511.

