Driver seriously injured in Woodbridge crash
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A driver was seriously hurt when they crashed into a tree in Woodbridge early Monday morning, according to police.
Authorities said it happened around 3 a.m. on Route 243 near the intersection of Route 114.
The driver was going westbound on Route 243 when they left the road and hit a tree, Woodbridge police said.
“Fire Department personnel extricated the sole operator of the vehicle, who was then transported to Yale-NH Hospital,” said police.
The road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Woodbridge police at 203-387-2511.
