Driver seriously injured in Woodbridge crash

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A driver was seriously hurt when they crashed into a tree in Woodbridge early Monday morning, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 3 a.m. on Route 243 near the intersection of Route 114.

The driver was going westbound on Route 243 when they left the road and hit a tree, Woodbridge police said.

“Fire Department personnel extricated the sole operator of the vehicle, who was then transported to Yale-NH Hospital,” said police.

The road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Woodbridge police at 203-387-2511.

