Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-Team: Inspired to give to veteran charities this Memorial Day? Here’s how to find the right one

Veterans generic
Veterans generic(MGN)
By Cassidy Williams
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Memorial Day may inspire you to give to charities and organizations that help veterans, but unfortunately scammers want to take advantage of that kindness.

BBB Serving Connecticut wants to remind people how to know when a charity is accredited, like Work Vessels for Vets.

The nonprofit based in Southeastern Connecticut helps injured veterans start businesses all across the country.

“Since 2008, we have helped 2900 injured veterans with about 3.9 million dollars worth of equipment in all 50 states,” said Cathy Cook, Work Vessels for Vets executive director.

The nonprofit helped the company ‘Mystic Oysters’ get afloat in 2018. The business harvests thousands of pounds of fresh oysters every year.

“Dominion millstone powerplant in Waterford called me and said they were getting a new research vessel, would we like the old one?” said Cook.

Work Vessels for Vets gave the research Vessel to Marc Harrell at Mystic Oysters.

Cook knows with so many veteran charities out there, it can be hard to know who is actually helping.

“Unfortunately, there are those bad actors who will stand out a supermarket with a box and say ‘give to the veterans’, and you know what, it doesn’t go to the veterans,” said Cook.

BBB Serving Connecticut says you should always take the time to do research before donating to any charity.

Give.org is a great place to start. BBB accredits charities just like it does businesses. They have to meet 20 requirements. You can go on there. You can look up a charity, and you can decide for yourself whether that’s a charity that you’d like to give your money to,” said Kristen Johnson, BBB Serving Connecticut director of communications.

If you look up ‘Work Vessels for Vets’, it is accredited and meets all 20 standards for charity accountability.

Cook is proud of that.

“Our real claim to fame honestly, is our overhead is less than 1%. Less than 1% of all the donations that come in are used for any kind of overhead for the business,” said Cook. “”It’s a pretty extraordinary nonprofit.”

Work Vessels for Vets is hosting its 15th birthday party at the Mystic Oysters location in Noank on July 14th. Tickets will be available online closer to the event date. Last year’s event raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police warn of 2 possible “Street Takeovers” since opening tip-line
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Tuesday will be sunny and there will be summer-like warmth by...
Technical Discussion: Cooler and smoky tomorrow, near record warmth by Friday!

Latest News

alcohol
Old Lyme police crack down on drinking on the beach
State police use new tool to help prevent street takeovers
New street takeover tip line already helping state police
State police use new tool to help prevent street takeovers
VIDEO: State police use new tool to help prevent street takeovers
Police lights generic
Driver seriously injured in Woodbridge crash